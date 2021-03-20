Ale Zeguer, the new musical promise enjoying the road to success

The beginnings are always difficult and for Alejandra she was no exception, she sought how to take the first steps in a city unknown to her. The first thing he did was sing in a restaurant in Polanco, but he did not stop preparing alongside professionals, such as his teacher Martín Peralta.

He is currently present on the music scene thanks to his compositions, but also to his own songs that he has released successfully for some time. His songs go back to ‘Vete’ performed by Mattise, and recently his lyrics can be heard in songs such as “He has it all”, by Yuridia and “Lado Oscuro”, by Alejandra Guzmán.

Ale Zeguer.

(Westwood.)



In addition, her song “Niña de yesterday” set the music for one of the closings of the Netflix series “Mother there are only two”.

Last year Spotify counted in hundreds of thousands of reproductions his song “50 months later”, which he interprets in collaboration with Kurt and of which the singer-songwriter keeps a very special story.

“50 months late is a very personal issue, I did not expect the reception it had because many times I compose very very intimate things that I do mostly to vent and keep them, but just with this issue I had a great conflict to name it, I know it. I went to Kurt to help me and give me his opinion, then he said ‘let me sing your song with you, it’s fine father’, and well, people liked it a lot fortunately, “Ale said in an interview.