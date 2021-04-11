Ale Guzmán breaks the silence with a message to Frida Sofía – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

With a video that has achieved 336 thousand views and almost 5 thousand messages, on Facebook and another 300 thousand on Instagram, in a couple of hours, Alejandra Guzmán broke the silence and, in 1.29 minutes she fixed her position on the statements of her daughter Frida Sofía, who accused her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, of abuse. https://d-4400528373414837130.ampproject.net/2103261048002/frame.html

The Mexican singer defends him and says “I put my hands on fire for my father” and calls on her daughter to go to therapy together and fix this delicate family matter.

Hello everybody.

I think it’s time for me to speak up. As a mother, I have done everything I could to help my daughter, to get close to her without the need for cameras or the media.

It is delicate, it is very sad to see my father, I understand what he is going through because I too am going through these baseless accusations, which are not fair. And I offer you Frida to fix this in the best way, to find a good therapist, someone who can help us.

I know we can. I offer you my heart and all my love because I gave birth to you.

And I ask all the media to please understand that this is a family matter, that it is a delicate matter and that I put my hands on the fire for my father who has given me and taught me to work, and is an example for me. He is a great man. Thank you all, and please, Frida, come closer.

By: Excelsior