Ale Bellón boasts a tremendous figure with a tiny outfit

Alejandra Bellón, the former Chivas Femenil player, in the pilot category, surprised her fans through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” photograph in which she appears wearing her worked figure.

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican model of French descent published an image in which she shows her tan, while wearing a two-piece swimsuit that highlights her curves.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Pachuca makes the signing of Nico Ibáñez official

“I am a Duvalin,” Ale Bellón wrote in a post that managed to exceed 25 thousand “likes” and in which his followers surrendered in the comments, filling her with compliments for her defined figure.

The former Guadalajara player and current model has more than 110 thousand followers on her Instagram account, where she constantly shares a bit of her work and training.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content