Aldridge quits basketball with a heart problem

ADVANCE | LaMarcus Aldridge quits basketball. It is the unexpected news of the day and one of the surprises of the season. The player, who has announced it with a statement through social networks, gives as a reason for this decision an “irregularity in the heartbeat” during and after the last game played last Saturday against the Lakers.

“Today I write this letter with a heavy heart”, the already ex-basketball player begins the letter, to continue explaining what happened to him: “My last game I played with an irregularity in the heartbeat. That night the rhythm worsened, which made me worry even more. The next morning I told the team what was going on and they were great taking me to the hospital for a checkup. Even though I’m better now, what I felt in my heart that night is still one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced. All that said, I have made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years I have put basketball first and now the time has come to put my health and my family first. “

Aldridge, 35 (turning 36 in July), signed for the Brooklyn Nets in late March and had played five games with them. Joining a group that already included Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin, the power forward was looking for what would have been the first ring of his career. Seven times all star and five in the best quintets of the year since 2011 (There are only nine players who have been chosen five or more times in the last decade), Aldridge is one of the best tall players of the last 15 years, especially in his first stint in the league, when he defended the colors of the Portland Trail Blazers, although he also stood out in his early years at the San Antonio Spurs.