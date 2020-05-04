Dedé Pederneiras launched on his social networks a campaign to help families economically affected by the coronavirus pandemic; check out the details:

Considered one of the greatest coaches in the history of MMA, revealing to the world great names such as José Aldo, Léo Santos, Thales Leites, Hacran Dias, Renan Barão, Ronny Markes and many others, Dedé Pederneiras is another of the figures willing to help families that are in greatest need in the current global pandemic period caused by the coronavirus.

Coral belt of Jiu-Jitsu and one of the leaders of Nova União, Dedé launched, last Friday (1), a campaign to distribute basic food baskets to families economically affected by Covid-19. For that, Pederneiras released a savings account so that the money needed to buy the baskets can be deposited there.

– My name is André Pederneiras, I am a trainer of Jiu-Jitsu and MMA athletes, and owner of the UPPER academy, which this year completed 30 years of existence. Many who know my trajectory know how much I have always endeavored to support the less favored people who crossed my path. Throughout my life, I tried to help underprivileged athletes, underprivileged communities, with projects spread over several places, and that makes me very proud. But I’m not here to advertise my contributions to society. I just wanted to let you know that I’ve been helping a lot of people for a long time and that my intention is to always help, as much as I can. But that in such a delicate moment that we are all going through, unfortunately I am not managing to answer so many calls for help alone. Many are starving !!! So, after a lot of thinking, I decided to ask the help of our UPPER students and the friends I made throughout my life. I ASK THAT YOU DONATE ANY AMOUNT IN CASH TO BUY BASIC BASKETS FOR THESE PEOPLE. Donations must be made to the following savings account, which I opened in the name of the Institute that I have had for two years, but which until today I have kept only with my own resources:

BRADESCO BANK

Agency: 7072

Savings account: 1000095-5

André Pederneiras Institute

CNPJ: 29.903.385 / 0001-89

For total transparency, I will publish a copy of the account statement every day on my social networks. For each purchase made, for each outflow of money, we will attach an invoice so that they know how we are using the donations. No money will leave this account without an invoice to prove the expense. Those who prefer can donate basic baskets or items for assembling basic baskets, instead of money, just call (21) 97241-1498 and arrange delivery with me. We will also be accepting masks, gloves, soaps and gel alcohol. I am counting on your collaboration to help those who have nothing to eat or protect themselves from the coronavirus. Thank you very much for your trust. Health and strength for all of us -.

Coach Dedé Pederneiras launched a campaign to help families amid the coronavirus (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

View this photo on Instagram My name is André Pederneiras, I am a trainer of Jiu-jitsu and MMA athletes, and owner of the UPPER academy, which this year completed 30 years of existence. Many who know my trajectory know how much I have always endeavored to support the less favored people who crossed my path. Throughout my life, I tried to help underprivileged athletes, underprivileged communities, with projects spread over several places, and that makes me very proud. But I’m not here to advertise my contributions to society. I just wanted to let you know that I’ve been helping a lot of people for a long time and that my intention is to always help, as much as I can. But that in such a delicate moment that we are all going through, unfortunately I am not managing to answer so many calls for help alone. Many are starving !!! So, after a lot of thinking, I decided to ask the help of our UPPER students and the friends I made throughout my life. I ASK THAT YOU DONATE ANY AMOUNT IN CASH TO BUY BASIC BASKETS FOR THESE PEOPLE. Donations must be made to the following savings account, which I opened in the name of the Institute I have had for two years, but which until today I have kept only with my own resources: BANCO BRADESCO Branch: 7072 Savings account: 1000095-5 Instituto André Pederneiras CNPJ: 29.903 .385 / 0001-89 For total transparency, I will publish a copy of the account statement every day on my social networks. For each purchase made, for each outflow of money, we will attach an invoice to let them know how we are using the donations. No money will leave this account without an invoice to prove the expense. Those who prefer will be able to donate basic baskets or items to assemble basic baskets, instead of money. Just call (21) 97241-1498 and arrange delivery with me. We will also be accepting masks, gloves, soaps and gel alcohol. I am counting on your collaboration to help those who have nothing to eat or protect themselves from the coronavirus. Thank you very much for your trust. Health and strength for all of us. Dedé A post shared by Dedé Pederneiras (@dede_pederneiras) on Apr 30, 2020 at 6:47 am PDT

See too:

See former players who became managers