Dallas Cowboys new defensive end Aldon Smith admitted he yearns to return to the field and demonstrate that extra-field issues will no longer affect his performance in the NFL.

“I still feel great, young and I can move well. I know how to be a leader, how to win and also, with everything I just went through in life, people can talk to me about what they need,” he commented.

At 30 years old, the former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers player will try to take his second breath and assures that he is currently a better person, so he will have no problems other than soccer in this new stage.

“I am not trying to be a better person, I am becoming a better person. I got to a point where I was fed up with how I was living my life and I knew I needed to change,” he said.

