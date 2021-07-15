Aldo De Nigris ‘surrenders’ to Funes Mori for his goal

The Mexican National Team was measured against Guatemala in the match of Day 2 of the Gold Cup on the field of the Cotton Bowl Stadium, corresponding to the Group where Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s team went to the front on the scoreboard with a great goal by Rogelio Funes Mori at minute 27 with a great cross shot.

After the goal, Aldo De Nigris surrendered to the quality of Funes Mori, and assured that this goal is something normal taking into account his talent and that therefore, it did not surprise him at all.

“Normal @ rogelio7funes.”, Aldo De Nigris published on his social networks.

It should be remembered that Funes Mori had his winning goal annulled against Trinidad and Tobago due to an off-fire and, in light of this, the attacker from Rayados received a lot of criticism.

