Aldi’s wireless headphones are a cheap alternative to AirPods and only cost € 9.99 | Technology

If you want to buy some wireless headphones but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, this Saturday the cheap AirPods from Aldi go on sale. Take advantage of the opportunity because they have a very economical price: they only cost 9.99 euros.

Wireless headphones are a must-have accessory today. Apart from having many advantages over wired models, such as offering greater freedom of movement, since there are many mobiles that have dispensed with the headphone jack, sometimes they are the only ones that we can use.

For this reason, Demand for True Wireless headphones has skyrocketed in recent months, something that has also led to the health crisis. With the rise of teleworking and distance education, users have seen the need to get comfortable headphones to make video calls, and this format has been one of the most chosen.

Although Apple’s AirPods continue to be the reference in the market, many people are not willing to pay what they cost. If you are one of them, you have at your disposal countless much cheaper alternatives to choose from.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

This Saturday, Aldi is going to put its cheap AirPods on sale at a really low price: only 9.99 euros. You can find them in the bazaar section of the supermarket, where the gift proposals for Mother’s Day will be displayed. You already know that Aldi doesn’t sell over the internet, so

These are totally wireless headphones with a design very similar to that of Apple helmets, although they are available in more colors: apart from white, you can also buy them in black and pink.

Aldi wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to provide a stable connection with mobile, tablet, PC and other compatible devices, and have a range of 10 meters.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

Regarding autonomy, the battery of each helmet has a duration of up to four hours on a single charge, a time that is extended thanks to its magnetic sensor charging case.

They can be used to listen to music and the audio of movies and series, as well as to make voice and video calls. In addition, they are compatible with voice assistants.