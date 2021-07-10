Aldis Hodge talks about the challenges and challenges of filming Black Adam

The movie “Black Adam” It is in these days in its last days of filming according to its protagonist Dwayne Johnson – although it must be said that it is already being said that the one who is about to finish his scenes is only Johnson, and although there are a few more weeks of filming with other specialists – . We know the base plot and characters that we will see, but no information is really coming from the filming set. That is why the statements offered by the actors involved are interesting, however brief.

The last to do so was the actor Aldis hodge, in charge of giving life to Hawkman, one of the members of the Justice Society of America (JSA), which we remember will bring the debut of this well-known group of comics in the cinema. Hodge’s words are dedicated to talking about the challenges of filming the film.

Hodge is sincere when explaining that they are going through some difficult days to be able to represent according to what aspects of the characters, but that does not detract from the shooting experience, especially being with Dwayne Johnson.

[Dwayne Johnson] He is a really great person, he is very generous and supports us. We’re having some tough days when it comes to physical appearance [del rodaje] and how we want to show what these characters are capable of doing. But it’s nice to be around DJ and his team. Everyone is in shape; it is a great motivation to stay in shape and find new limits that your body can reach.

In line also with the recent words of the actress on the subject of representation, the actor believes that this film can mean in many ways. A great opportunity presents itself and they must be at the level of what is demanded of them.

I see this [la película] like a great opportunity in many different ways. And it rises to the occasion, in every possible way.

The film has a theatrical release set for the July 29, 2022.

Via information | The New York Post