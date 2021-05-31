Aldi Re-Releases Some of Its Best-Selling Cheap Tech Products | Technology

The supermarket chain again launches headphones, watches, speakers and chargers that have been a success in sales thanks to their low cost prices.

Aldi has set out to be a tough competitor in the electronic products market, products that try to approach the most popular models in function and design, but at an extremely low price. Under this premise, it has launched headphones, wireless chargers, speakers and many other products.

Some of the most popular are now returning to stores with new offers. With prices between 9.99 and 24.99 euros They can be bought in the stores that this company has throughout the Spanish territory. Great opportunities like the headphones that simulate Apple AirPods or the 3-in-1 charger.

The first devices to stand out in this new offering are the Aldi Wireless In-Ear Headphones. In black or white, for less than 10 euros, These headphones offer a magnetic sensor charging case and Bluetooth 5.0 connection with a range of 10 meters. Also has an autonomy of up to 4h. Without noise cancellation, they are a basic model, for an almost impossible price.

Do you have an Aldi supermarket nearby? Then pay attention to these Quigg brand appliances that you cannot miss.

Also within the audio market, there are black and white wireless over-ear headphones. for 19.99 euros. With the same functions as the small ones, but with outside noise isolation. In addition, they present a outdoor speaker for the same price, it is waterproof, easy to carry in a backpack and can reach up to 4 hours of autonomy.

On the other hand, the most expensive device on this list is a wireless charger that costs 24.99 euros and allows you to charge three products at the same time. It has support for the mobile phone, the sports watch and the wireless headphones. It is compatible with Watch S1-S5, mobile phones with Qi charging and headphones with cases suitable for wireless charging.

Aldi also has a smart bracelet featuring for 14.99 euros autonomy of up to 5 days and Bluetooth 4.0 connection. With it it is possible to record the kilometers, trajectory, steps, calories, oxygen, blood pressure, sleep quality, and make calls and send SMS. Quite complete for the price it has.

Finally, this Wednesday, May 2, the LED light ring with tripod returns to the stores, another best seller of the brand for taking photos and recording videos. With a power of 16 W it allows the intensity of the light to be adjusted between 2,800 K and 6,500 K. The tripod can be tilted 180º, adjusts the height and allows 360º rotation to facilitate any type of shot.