Aldi Launches Its Own Robot Vacuum Cleaner At A Real Knockdown Price Technology

Aldi marks the same in its catalog of household appliances. The supermarket brand presents its first robot vacuum cleaner that will go on sale this Saturday.

After recently announcing its first oil-free fryer, Aldi is now introducing its first robot vacuum cleaner. A model for which a great reception among consumers is expected when it is put on sale at the end of the week in all stores in Spain.

The company ensures that its robot is of the latest generation. This robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with sensors to perform a smart navigation and efficiently clean the entire surface of the house. It also has a remote control to start it.

According to information provided by Aldi, the robot fulfills the most basic functions that we find in all devices of this style. It integrates a rechargeable Li-Ion battery and can only go back to the charging base when you run out of 90 minute autonomy and cannot continue working.

The robot has a microUSB charging cable and several brushes to move dirt and dust towards the vacuum cleaner. With the remote control you can choose the different types of cleaning that the device offers, although other brands bet on using applications on the mobile to be able to activate the device from the office or on vacation, when we are not at home.

Aldi does not give information on the types of cleaning that your new robot vacuum cleaner has, nor does it indicate the capacity of your garbage container. Even so, the company’s strategy is very clear, to offer a model as simple as possible, with a minimum of autonomy, to be able to ignore the daily cleaning at a very low price.

With this type of ultra-economical devices, Aldi competes strongly with other brands such as Lidl and takes some of the market away from other companies with more advanced models that are usually in the 200 and 300 euros price such as Xiaomi and Cecotec and Roomba. We leave you some models that could be matched by price and features to the new Aldi robot:

Aldi’s robot vacuum cleaner will go on sale this Saturday, April 24 in all the supermarkets that the brand has throughout the Spanish territory. Your current price it will be 109 euros.