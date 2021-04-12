Aldi Launches Its First Oil-Free Fryer, The Trendy Appliance At A Very Competitive Price | Technology

It is the new fashionable appliance, perfect for lovers of fried foods to reduce the use of oil and fat in their diet. Aldi launches this hot air fryer at a competitive price.

Oil-free fryers have become the latest trend in kitchens. These appliances offer a traditional meal filled with crispy potatoes and fresh croquettes with a cooking system somewhat healthier than the amounts of oil that are usually required for these dishes.

Air circulation through oil-free fryers is at high temperature and achieves food is cooked in a healthy way and without losing its flavors. This method promises more authentic flavors because the product is not prepared with a large amount of oil that tends to impregnate the food with its flavor.

Most of the oil-free fryers on the market are around 100 euros onwards, except for some like the Lidl with which it will compete directly Aldi’s first hot air fryer for € 49.99. Both supermarket companies are betting heavily on cheap kitchen appliances.

All the information you need before buying an oil-free fryer so as not to make a mistake in your choice, we have also selected the best models.

This fryer is equipped with a glass with 2.6 liter capacity and 1,400 W power to fry any product that comes to mind. Includes a touch screen and has 8 cooking levels so that the user adapts each recipe to his liking. The container also has a “Cool Touch” grip, which prevents burns.

For potatoes, croquettes, vegetables, meats and all kinds of products, these fryers are very easy to use. Experts usually advise to impregnate the food with a little oil halfway through cooking to achieve a crispier result, but that is all the amount of oil that is usually used with these products.

The company has also confirmed that for the first time it will be the model of the QUIGG brand by Aldi, one of the best valued for quality and performance in all its products. This, as has happened with other appliances, could be a success in sales and compete strongly against Lidl.

As of April 14, this fryer will be available in all Aldi supermarkets in Spain for a price of 44.99 euros. Along with this novelty, Aldi has also presented a mini oven with 15 liters capacity and 6 operating modes that it will only cost 39.99 euros.