Aldi also sells the V16 emergency car light and it is cheaper than Lidl | Motor

Aldi is going to stand up to Lidl with the most wanted car safety device. Starting tomorrow, the V16 emergency light will reach your supermarkets at a cheaper price than its competitor, only 11.99 euros.

The car safety device that has made the most headlines in recent months is the V16 emergency light. It is the alternative designated by the General Directorate of Traffic to replace the emergency triangles in force today and, although its use will not be mandatory until 2026, since July 1, the DGT has already allowed us to use it.

For this reason, many drivers already want to carry this safety device in their vehicle, and this has caused their sales to skyrocket in recent days.

To meet consumer demand, even supermarkets allow us to buy the V16 emergency light approved by the DGT. A few days ago we told you that Lidl has put it up for sale in its online bazaar and now Aldi is about to do the same in its establishments.

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, July 10, Aldi’s V16 emergency light will be available in its supermarkets at a price of 11.99 euros. Therefore, it will be cheaper than Lidl, which costs 14.99 euros.

As we can see on the Aldi website, the one that will be put on sale in its establishments will be the NK SOS Road emergency light. This model is available in other stores although its price is a little more expensive: in MediaMarkt it costs 14.90 euros and in Amazon it costs 18.99 euros.

The device is made up of 9 amber traffic LEDs, V16 certified colorimetry. They have a light intensity of 40 – 80 candela at 0º and a light radiation angle of 360º. It works with three AA batteries.

It has a very compact size so you can easily carry it in the glove compartment. When you need to use it, you just have to place it on the roof of your vehicle, since having a non-slip base with a magnetized surface it will stay fixed and will not move.

In addition, you will not have to worry about the weather. The NK SOS Road Emergency Light It is IP54 certified and designed to resist moisture, be it rain or snow.

V16 flashlight: write down this name because it will be one of the most listened to in the coming months with the entry into force of the new roadside assistance rule.

Remember that Aldi does not have online sales, so you will have to go to a physical supermarket. If the units have already run out or you want to take a look at other options, take note of These V16 emergency lights for sale on Amazon: