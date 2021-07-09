Alderete will be the first stone of the new Valencia

07/08/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

José Bordalás’s Valencia is taking shape, whose first reinforcement for the coming season will be Omar alderete. His signing was an open secret. The novelty is that in Argentina they already consider it closed. The journalist César Luis Merlo advanced the news in ‘TyC Sports’ assuring that the central would land at Mestalla on loan from Hertha Berlin.Valencia saves a purchase option of 7.5 million euros for the footballer. Reconstructing the defense was one of Bordalás’s main concerns in view of the new course and Alderete will be the first stone of the work that the Alicante coach begins in the city of Turia.

In another vein, after rolling this Wednesday, The Valencia squad underwent physical and stress tests yesterday before starting training in the next few days. The footballers of the first of the first team and the ten homegrown players that make up the group went to a private clinic in the Valencian capital (IMED-UCV) and there they were subjected to different tests.

Pending the results of all the tests that have been carried out so far, it is expected that this weekend they can start training before the staff will move to Oliva on Monday to carry out the first concentration of the preseason. Internationals will join later.