Alcudia receives Ferriolense

05/21/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the sixth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Alcudia and to Ferriolense in the Municipal Stadium Els Arcs.

The Alcudia He faces the match of the sixth day with the desire to add more points to his classification after having drawn 3-3 against the CD Genoa in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have not won in any of the five games played to date with a figure of 23 goals in favor and 39 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Ferriolense won the victory against the Santa Catalina Athletic during their last match of the competition (4-1), with goals from Juanma, Suasi, slingshot Y Red, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Alcudia. Of the five games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Ferriolense He has won two of them with a balance of 23 goals scored against 39 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Alcudia have lost once and drawn once in two games played so far, so stadium visits Municipal Stadium Els Arcs They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. In the role of visitor, the Ferriolense He has been defeated twice in his two games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with him. Alcudia.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Municipal Stadium Els Arcs, obtaining as a result seven victories, six defeats and three draws in favor of the Alcudia. The last meeting between the Alcudia and the Ferriolense In this competition it was played in February 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of five points with respect to the Alcudia. At this time, the Alcudia it has 25 points and is in fifth position. For his part, the Ferriolense it has 20 points and occupies the eighth position in the classification.