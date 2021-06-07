Alcudia becomes strong at home and manages to beat Cardassar (2-1)

06/06/2021 at 11:42 PM CEST

The Alcudia won 2-1 against Cardassar during the meeting held this Saturday in the Municipal Stadium Els Arcs. The Alcudia wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Felanitx. Regarding the visiting team, the Cardassar won at home 4-2 their last match in the competition against Santa Catalina Athletic. After the game, the Alcudian team is sixth, while the Cardassar he is fourth at the end of the match.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half started in an excellent way for him Cardassar, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Marti moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 49. But later the Alcudia reacted and equalized the contest through a bit of Alexander in minute 71. After a new play increased the score of the local team, which came back thanks to a new goal from Alexander, thus achieving a double in the 74th minute. Finally, the confrontation concluded with a 2-1 in the light.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Alcudia who entered the game were Markitos replacing Pons, while changes in the Cardassar They were Jaume Y Alvarez, who entered to replace Laugh Y Llull.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of eleven cards were shown. By the Alcudia the referee sanctioned with yellow to Crossbowmen, Pons, Mario S., Sergio, Garcia Y Ruben, while in the lorenzano team he admonished Laugh, Marti, Llull Y Alvarez and with red to Jojo.

With this result, the Alcudia he gets 31 points and the Cardassar with 33 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Alcudia is against him Soller, Meanwhile he Cardassar will face the Llosetense.

Data sheetAlcudia:Nico Fernandez, César Ruiz, Ballesteros, Cristian, Mario S., Alejandro, Jaume, Ruben, Sergio, Pons (Markitos, min.90) and Mohamed DoudouchCardassar:Sanchez, Alzamora Puigros, Febrer, Hernandez, Coll Femenias, Marti, Javier Lopez, Llull (Alvarez, min.75), Riera (Jaume, min.45), Jojo and BonaStadium:Municipal Stadium Els ArcsGoals:Marti (0-1, min. 49), Alejandro (1-1, min. 71) and Alejandro (2-1, min. 74)