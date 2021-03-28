Alcudia and Platges de Calvia distribute the points after drawing one

03/27/2021 at 23:36 CET

The Alcudia and the Platges de Calvia drew one in the match played this Saturday in the Municipal Stadium Els Arcs. The Alcudia He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Binissalem away from home (0-1) and the other in front of Esporles in his fiefdom (2-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Platges de Calvia came from beating 5-2 at home at Llosetense in the last match played. After the game, the Alcudiense team is seventh at the end of the game, while the Platges de Calvia continues as leader of the First Phase of the Third Division.

During the first part of the duel, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half luck came for him Platges de Calvia, which debuted its scoreboard with a goal from Gurrionero at minute 60. But later the Alcudia in the 76th minute he achieved the tie through a goal of Sergio, concluding the match with a final result of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Alcudia from Miki Arjona relieved Cesar Ruiz and Markitos by Mario S. and Christian, while the technician of the Platges de Calvia, Carlos Martinez, ordered the entry of Gurrionero, thin, Carlos Pacheco, Amengual and Bigas to supply Josemi, Valverde, Jaume, Dani lozano and Gori.

The referee showed eight yellow cards, three of them to the Alcudia (Palou, Christian and Xisco) and five to Platges de Calvia (Josemi, Bardolet, Blai, thin and Amengual).

With 42 points, Platges de Calvia maintains the leadership of the First Phase of the Third Division, with a position of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF at the end of the game, while the Alcudia it was placed in seventh place with 21 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

The next day of the competition will face the Alcudia at home against PE Sant Jordi, Meanwhile he Platges de Calvia will face in his stadium against Santanyi.

Data sheetAlcudia:Ruben, Alejandro, Ruben, Xisco, Payeras, Sergio, Pons, Vicenç, Mario S. (César Ruiz, min.68), Cristian (Markitos, min.80) and PalouPlatges de Calvia:Tolo, Valverde (Delgado, min.58), Blai, Javi Ramos, Jaume (Carlos Pacheco, min.58), Gori (Bigas, min.80), Dani Lozano (Amengual, min.68), Pajuelo, Marc, Josemi (Gurrionero, min.46) and BardoletStadium:Municipal Stadium Els ArcsGoals:Gurrionero (0-1, min. 60) and Sergio (1-1, min. 76)