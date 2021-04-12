Alcorcón wins 2-1 in their stadium against Castellón

Apr 12, 2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

The Alcorcón added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Castellon this monday in the Santo Domingo. The Alcorcón arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Cartagena by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Castellon won the Real Oviedo at home 1-0 and previously he also did it at home, against the Albacete by 0-1. After the result obtained, the Madrid team is twentieth at the end of the match, while the Castellon is eighteenth.

The first team to score was the Alcorcón, which premiered the light through a goal from Xisco just a few minutes after the initial whistle, in minute 4. But later the Castellón team in minute 22 achieved the tie thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Adrian Lapena Ruiz, ending the first period with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second half the Madrid team scored a goal, which managed to get ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Kelechi Nwakali at 73 minutes. Finally, the match came to an end with a 2-1 in the light.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Victor Garcia, Javier Castro, Juan Bravo, Barber Y Ander Gorostidi replacing Laure, Juan Aguilera, Marc Gual, Xisco Y Kelechi Nwakali, while the changes by the visiting team were Cesar Diaz, Juanto, Jonathan Soriano, Igor Zlatanovic and Iago Indias, which entered through Marc Mateu, Luis Gustavo, Adrian Lapena Ruiz, Josep Sene Y Rene Krhin.

The match referee showed six yellow cards. Of the two teams, Daniel Ojeda, Victor Garcia, Marc Gual Y Dani Jimenez of the local team and Marc Mateu and Iago Indias The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to day number 34, the Alcorcón was positioned as 20th classified, occupying a place of relegation to Second B, while the Castellon is eighteenth.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Lugo, Meanwhile he Castellon will play against him Majorca.

Data sheetAlcorcón:Dani Jiménez, David Fernández, José León, Laure (Víctor García, min.51), Daniel Ojeda, Juan Aguilera (Javier Castro, min.87), Kelechi Nwakali (Ander Gorostidi, min.90), Arribas, Bellvís, Marc Gual (Juan Bravo, min.87) and Xisco (Barbero, min.90)Castellón:Óscar Whalley, Adrian Lapena Ruiz (Jonathan Soriano, min.82), Rafa Gálvez, Rene Krhin (Iago Indias, min.84), Víctor Garcia, Luis Gustavo (Juanto, min.76), Yann Bodiger, Josep Sene (Igor Zlatanovic , min.82), Marc Mateu (Cesar Diaz, min.76), Ruben Diez and Jorge FernandezStadium:Santo DomingoGoals:Xisco (1-0, min. 4), Adrian Lapena Ruiz (1-1, min. 22) and Kelechi Nwakali (2-1, min. 73)