Alcorcón saves a point against Real Oviedo (1-1)

03/30/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The Alcorcón and the Oviedo tied to one in the meeting held this Tuesday in the Santo Domingo. Both teams were returning to the pitch after a 12-week break due to the coronavirus health emergency. The Alcorcón He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last game held against the Real Sporting. On the visitors’ side, the Real Oviedo reaped a tie to one in front of the SD Ponferradina, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in seventeenth position, while the Oviedo he stayed in fourteenth place at the end of the duel.

The game got off to a good start for him Alcorcón, which premiered the luminous thanks to a goal from Kelechi Nwakali shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 2, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for him Real Oviedo, who got the tie through a goal of Gustavo Blanco at 84 minutes. Finally, the match ended with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Daniel Ojeda, Arribas, Richard Boateng, Hugo Fraile and Samuel Sosa replacing Barber, Victor Garcia, Ander Gorostidi, Kelechi Nwakali and Bellvís. The changes of the Real Oviedo They were Marco Sangalli Fuentes, Nahuel Leiva, Sergio Tejera, Gustavo Blanco and Borja Valle, which entered through Alexander Arribas, Lucas Godson, Jimmy, Rodri and Samuel Obeng.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed three yellow cards to Barber, Victor Garcia and Samuel Sosa, of the Alcorcón and one to Carlos Hernandez of the Oviedo.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Alcorcón it was placed in the seventeenth position of the table with 32 points. For his part, Real Oviedo with this point he got the fourteenth place with 39 points at the end of the match.

The next match of the competition for both teams will be played away from home: the Alcorcón will be measured with the Cartagena and the Real Oviedo will play against him Castellon.

Data sheetAlcorcón:Dani Jiménez, Javier Castro, José Carlos, José León, Víctor García (Arribas, min.78), Ander Gorostidi (Richard Boateng, min.88), Kelechi Nwakali (Hugo Fraile, min.88), Fidel Escobar, Bellvís (Samuel Sosa, min.88), Barbero (Daniel Ojeda, min.71) and Marc GualReal Oviedo:Joan Femenias, Diegui, Carlos Hernández, Christian Fernández, Alejandro Arribas (Marco Sangalli Fuentes, min.60), Lucas Ahijado (Nahuel Leiva, min.60), Edgar González, Javi Mier, Jimmy (Sergio Tejera, min.60), Rodri (Gustavo Blanco, min.76) and Samuel Obeng (Borja Valle, min.76)Stadium:Santo DomingoGoals:Kelechi Nwakali (1-0, min. 2) and Gustavo Blanco (1-1, min. 84)