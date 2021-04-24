Alcorcón receives Leganés in its fiefdom

04/24/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:15 the match of the thirty-sixth day of the Second Division will be played, which will measure the Alcorcón and to Leganes in the Santo Domingo.

The Alcorcón comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the thirty-sixth day after winning the last two games against him Lugo out of his field and in front of the Castellon at home by 1-3 and 2-1, respectively. Since the start of the season, the locals have won 10 of the 35 games played so far in the Second Division with a figure of 27 goals in favor and 37 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Leganes had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the SD Ponferradina during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 35 games the team has played in the Second Division, it has won 17 of them with a figure of 39 goals for and 30 against.

In reference to local performance, the Alcorcón they have won seven times, lost nine times and drawn once in 17 games played so far, which seems to show that they are not one of the most difficult squads to beat in their stadium. In the role of visitor, the Leganes has a balance of four victories, eight defeats and five draws in 17 games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Santo Domingo, obtaining as a result three victories, two defeats and a draw in favor of the Alcorcón. In turn, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Division. The last time they played the Alcorcón and the Leganes in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Regarding their position in the classification table of the Second Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Leganes is ahead of the Alcorcón with a difference of 20 points. At this time, the Alcorcón it has 38 points and is in eighteenth position. For his part, Leganes it has 58 points and ranks fourth in the competition.