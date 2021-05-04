Alcorcón keeps the three points after winning 0-1 at Albacete

05/03/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

The Alcorcón played and won 0-1 last Monday’s game in the Carlos Belmonte. The Albacete wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 2-2 in the last match held against the Vallecano Ray. For his part, Alcorcón he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Leganes. Thanks to this result, the Madrid team is sixteenth, while the Albacete It is twenty-second at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, who opened the scoring thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Xisco shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 3. With this 0-1, the first half of the game ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Albacete gave entrance to Cédric Wilfred Teguia Y Roman zozulya for Manuel Fuster Y Alvaro Pena, Meanwhile he Alcorcón gave entrance to Victor Garcia, Barber, Ernesto gomez, Ander Gorostidi Y Oscar Arribas Pasero for Bellvís, Xisco, Hugo Fraile, Juan Bravo Y Daniel Ojeda.

The referee showed a total of six cards: three yellow to the Albacete (Alvaro Pena, Eddy israfilov Y Fran garcia) and one to Alcorcón (Ernesto gomez). In addition, there were two red cards, specifically to Carlos Isaac Y Manuel Fuster by the local team.

With 41 points, the team of Anchor it was located in the sixteenth position of the table, while the group led by Alejandro Menendez Garcia he was in twenty-second position with 33 points, in relegation place to Second B, at the end of the match.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the SD Ponferradina, Meanwhile he Alcorcón will play against Las Palmas.

Data sheetAlbacete:Tomeu Nadal, Carlos Isaac, Nicolás Gorosito, Ivan Kecojevic, Fran García, Álvaro Jiménez, Daniel Torres, Eddy Israfilov, Manuel Fuster (Cédric Wilfred Teguia, min.59), Álvaro Peña (Roman Zozulya, min.75) and Alfredo OrtuñoAlcorcón:Dani Jiménez, Laure, David Fernández, José León, Daniel Ojeda (Oscar Arribas Pasero, min.75), Kelechi Nwakali, Juan Aguilera, Juan Bravo (Ander Gorostidi, min.74), Bellvís (Víctor García, min.45), Xisco (Barbero, min.60) and Hugo Fraile (Ernesto Gomez, min.74)Stadium:Carlos BelmonteGoals:Xisco (0-1, min. 3)