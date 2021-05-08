Alcorcón host Las Palmas on matchday thirty-eight

05/07/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 8:30 p.m. the match of the thirty-eighth day of the Second Division will be played, which will measure the Alcorcón and to Palms in the Santo Domingo.

The Alcorcón faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the thirty-eighth day to consolidate a winning streak after achieving victory away from his field in the Carlos Belmonte by 0-1 against Albacete, with a goal from Xisco. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won 11 of the 37 matches played to date in the Second Division with a figure of 29 goals for and 39 against.

On the visitors’ side, The palms won the victory against the SD Ponferradina during their last match of the competition (2-0), with so many Maikel Mesa Y Sergio Araujo, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium Alcorcón. To date, of the 37 games that the team has played in the Second Division, it has won 12 of them and has a balance of 42 goals scored against 48 goals received.

Regarding the results at home, the Alcorcón He has achieved a balance of seven wins, 10 losses and a draw in 18 games played at home, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, The palms He has a record of two wins, eight losses and eight draws in 18 games he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium Alcorcón if you want to improve these figures.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Alcorcón and the results are five wins and two draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the local team accumulates a streak of seven consecutive games undefeated at home against Palms. The last match between Alcorcón and the Palms This tournament was played in December 2020 and ended in a draw (0-0).

In reference to its position in the Second Division qualifying table, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Alcorcón with a difference of eight points. The locals, before this game, are in sixteenth place with 41 points in the standings. For their part, visitors are in twelfth position with 49 points.