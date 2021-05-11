Alcorcón de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/11/2021 at 6:01 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank, this Sunday the meeting between the Majorca and the Alcorcón, scheduled to function in the They are Moix.

Thus, the squad led by Luis Garcia Plaza will attend the game after registering a draw with Malaga (1-1), a victory over Mirandés (2-1), a defeat against Sabadell (1-0) and a defeat against Castellón (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 2 of the classification, where they are found with 71 points and +22 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Juan Anquela is positioned in the sixteenth place of the classification, adding 41 points and -10 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Las Palmas (0-0), a victory over Albacete (1-0), a defeat against Leganés (2-1) and a victory over Lugo (3-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Majorca against him Alcorcón of the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank will be held on Sunday, May 16 at 9:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.