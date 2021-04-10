Alcorcón B receives Rayo B in their fiefdom

04/10/2021 at 11:31 AM CEST

The Lightning visit this Sunday to Santo Domingo to measure yourself with Alcorcón in his second round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 11:30.

The Alcorcón B He is looking forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to the second day after suffering a defeat against him. Union Adarve in the previous match by a result of 1-0.

On the visitors’ side, the Ray B managed to defeat the Leganés B 3-2 during their last match in the competition, with so many Luis Molina, Tough Y Echarri, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the stadium of Alcorcón B.

In the past, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Alcorcón B and the results are three wins and three draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last three visits to the stadium of the Alcorcón. The last time both teams played in the competition was in January 2020 and the result was a draw (0-0).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Ray B is ahead of the Alcorcón B with a difference of seven points. The team of Josep Alcacer He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 34 points before the match. For his part, the Ray B he has 41 points and ranks fifth in the tournament.