Alcorcón and Las Palmas do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

05/08/2021

On at 23:01 CEST

The Alcorcón and the Palms tied at zero in the meeting held this Saturday in the Santo Domingo. The Alcorcón came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Albacete. Regarding the visiting team, The palms won at home 2-0 their last match in the tournament against the SD Ponferradina. With this score, the Madrid team is sixteenth after the end of the match, while the Palms is ninth.

During the first period of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Alcorcón gave entrance to Marc Gual, Barber Y Samuel Sosa for Juan Bravo, Xisco Y Jose Leon, while The palms gave entrance to Alvaro Lemos, Clemente Mues, Pejino Y Ariday cabrera for Rober, Kirian rodriguez, Benito Ramirez Y Jesse.

The referee showed four yellow cards, two of them to the Alcorcón (Juan Bravo Y Jose Leon) and two to Palms (Tomas Cardona Y Eric Curbelo).

After finishing the match with this tie, The palms it was located in the ninth place of the table with 50 points. For his part, Alcorcón With this point achieved, he reached sixteenth place with 42 points after the game.

On the next round of the Second Division the Alcorcón will play against him Majorca at home, while The palms will face in his feud against the Real Zaragoza.

