BRASILIA – The president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), guaranteed a longer survival for the Fake News Joint Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPMI) in the National Congress. In practice, the collegiate will have almost seven months of operation after the return of the face-to-face sessions, still with no date to occur.

Alcolumbre decided to freeze the term of operation of temporary commissions

The decision is a defeat for the government and for the children of President Jair Bolsonaro, who are moving against the advance of the commission. In response to a request from the president of CPMI, Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), Alcolumbre decided to freeze the term of office of the temporary commissions “from March 20, 2020 until the regular activities of the National Congress are resumed”.

The CPMI deadline would end on April 13. At the beginning of the month, Alcolumbre extended the deadline by another 180 days. Now, the postponement will start counting only when the face-to-face meetings return. As the original deadline was still 24 days when the face-to-face meetings were interrupted, CPMI will have almost seven months of face-to-face sessions.

On Monday, 20, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) asking for the suspension of the CPMI extension, determined by Alcolumbre this month.

Rio councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), another son of Bolsonaro, also attacked CPMI. On Twitter, the congressman used the commission to attack the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ). Carlos classified CPMI as a political platform to overthrow Bolsonaro from power. Another son of the president, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), also worked behind the scenes to block the continuity of the commission.

