The President of the National Congress, Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), spoke with President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday with the intention of asking the Chief Executive to calm down in the face of a worsening political climate and an escalation of threats to break the democratic normality, two sources reported.

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre 2/3/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

The Alcolumbre movement, as well as that of the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), signals an attempt to lower the political temperature in Brasília. Earlier, Maia said that he did not believe that political instability would reach an “extreme situation” to the point of threatening democratic normality, and added that he continued in the ongoing attempt at dialogue.

In the assessment of one of the sources, an independent parliamentarian, the attitude may result in a trivialization of attacks on democratic institutions. According to this source, democratic principles have lost ground, while Bolsonaro and his allies have lost the fear of the control bodies. The assessment of this source is that the presidents of the two Houses should be more incisive, an assessment shared by other parliamentarians.

Alcolumbre entered the field and left for the presidential conversation on the same day that, in reference to the Federal Police operation the day before, with Bolsonaro’s allied targets for alleged involvement in the spread of fake news, authorized by the Supreme Court (STF), the President of the Republic said that there will be another day like yesterday. “It’s fucking over!” He said.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro’s son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) suggested the imminence of a “rupture” and considered an “energetic measure” by his father.

Added to this scenario are statements by President Jair Bolsonaro, stating that he would not hand over his cell phone to the Court, if requested, in the context of an investigation that investigates possible interference with the Federal Police, in addition to a video of the ministerial meeting released last Friday in which ministers of the Executive attack institutions and members of the Supreme Court.

In a mid-afternoon press conference Maia said Alcolumbre was with Bolsonaro and added that the senator has a “good dialogue” with the president.

“It is good to talk, but it is good to be clear that we will continue to reaffirm that our democracy is the most important value of our country and that institutions must be respected, always,” said Maia.

Since he holds the presidency of the Chamber, Maia has the prerogative to proceed with any request for impeachment against the President of the Republic.

The Bureau of the House has already registered more than 30 requests in this regard, but the deputy has adopted a cautious tone and has even said that “this matter should not be on the agenda today, it should not be on the agenda today and, if God wants , should not be on the agenda for the next few years “.

