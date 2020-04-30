BRASÍLIA – The president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), presented on Thursday, 30, a new version of the project that establishes a financial aid to States and municipalities during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The text makes the release of resources to local governments conditional on the freezing of public servants’ wages until December 31, 2021.

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre, in plenary session.

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão

Alcolumbre stipulated R $ 60 billion in emergency aid from the Union for states and municipalities for four months.

Of the total, R $ 50 billion will be distributed directly according to collection calculations with ICMS, ISS, State Participation Fund (FPE), Municipality Participation Fund (FPM) and population. Half will be for state governments and the other half for city halls. The mixed apportionment criterion was placed to balance the transfer between the regions of the country.

In addition, the Senate stipulated in the opinion an extra transfer of R $ 10 billion for exclusive use to fight the coronavirus. Of this amount, R $ 7 billion will be delivered to States and the Federal District, distributed as follows: 60% according to the incidence rate of the covid-19 released by the Ministry of Health, calculated monthly, and 40% according to the population. The municipalities, in turn, will have R $ 3 billion according to the population.

In addition to the emergency transfer, the report also suspends the payment of debts by local governments to the Union until the end of 2020. The opinion also allows the renegotiation of debts with multilateral credit institutions in Brazil and abroad that have been endorsed by the Union in the contracting time.

Among other measures, the project says that the Union, the States, the Federal District and the municipalities affected by the public calamity resulting from the covid-19 pandemic are prohibited from: granting in any capacity, advantage, increase, adjustment or adjustment of the remuneration of members of Power or body, civil servants and public and military employees, except when derived from a final judicial decision or from a legal determination prior to the public calamity; create a position, job or function that implies an increase in expenses;

change career structure that implies increased expenses.

According to the new proposal, the Federal Government will deliver, in the form of financial assistance, to the States, Federal District and Municipalities, in four equal monthly installments, R $ 60 billion for application in actions to combat covid-19 and its financial effects .

The project presented by Alcolumbre this Thursday was endorsed by the economic team and is an alternative version to the text approved in the Chamber of Deputies just over 15 days ago

In the original proposal, aid to regional governments was linked to the drop in the collection of ICMS and ISS. This displeased the economic team. For the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the complete recovery of the collection losses would be a “blank check” to the richest states.

In addition to this recomposition that, according to the deputies ‘calculations, would total R $ 80 billion in six months, the Chamber’s proposal foresaw the suspension of the payment of the states’ debt to public banks, reaching a total fiscal impact of R $ 89.6 billion. For the economic team, the impact would be at least R $ 93 billion.

The government criticized the text approved by the deputies because it understood that there was no requirement for counterparts in exchange for the recomposition of taxes, in addition to harming states in the North and Northeast regions, which normally collect less.

Thus, the government articulated changes in the bill, which was reported by the president of the Senate. Alcolumbre stated in his opinion that the replacement of resources lost by states and municipalities with taxes will be compensated for four months and not six, as was in the original text.

According to the president of the Senate, the House can vote on the text in a virtual session as early as Saturday, 2. If approved, it will go on for analysis by the deputies in the Chamber.

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

.