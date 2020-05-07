BRASÍLIA – Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) gave a series of messages to the Jair Bolsonaro government during the virtual session to vote on the emergency aid project for states and municipalities, this Wednesday afternoon, 6 Three days after Bolsonaro took part in a new act in defense of military intervention, and with slogans against Congress and the Federal Court of Justice (STF), Alcolumbre broke the silence and said he will not tolerate attacks on the press and institutions. “I ask the federal government to lead us, all Brazilians. The federal government leads, Parliament helps,” he said.

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre during virtual session

Photo: Jefferson Rudy / Agência Senado / Estadão

Last weekend, while Twitter participated in the demonstrations, the Estadão team was attacked by its supporters. On Tuesday, 5, in a press interview, the president also told journalists to shut up. Until Wednesday night, Alcolumbre had avoided commenting on the episodes.

“Things are very difficult here. You have been following the confrontation from a distance at all times. Aggression against the press, which is regrettable, regrettable. Aggression against the press is also aggression against freedom of expression. You have my solidarity, mine support and my rejection “, said Alcolumbre.

“Aggression against institutions, I will not tolerate it. I have always maintained myself with respect. Aggression against institutions is aggression against democracy. Slowly with the swagger that the saint is made of clay. Today it is here, tomorrow it is there, and then it is there. And there’s no turning back “, amended the Senate president.

In disagreement with Bolsonaro’s speech, Alcolumbre also said that he agrees with social isolation as a measure to combat the new coronavirus. “We ask not to collapse (the health system), make social isolation to reduce the curve. It (system) is already collapsed. So, we are helping to keep people alive with this manifestation, which I agree, which is from WHO and health scientists, “he said.

Alcolumbre even cited former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta as a reference, who is also from the DEM and was fired. While Bolsonaro continues on a collision course with the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), Alcolumbre has served as an intermediary in the government’s negotiations with Congress. On Monday, 4, for example, he was at the Planalto Palace with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (DEM).

This Wednesday, Maia spoke with the ministers of the Civil House, Braga Netto, and the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos. The mayor said he had a great relationship with the two and denied talks about a possible meeting between him and Bolsonaro./ COLLABORATED CAMILA TURTELLI

.