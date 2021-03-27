AlcolirykoZ sets fire to the 301 piñata

It seems like an eternity ago when we went outside and ran the risk of our house catching fire. Not because we are now exempt from a tragedy of such magnitude, but because, at least in this 2020, most of us do not go out much.

In 1961, timpanist and conductor Orlando Marín achieved success under the name “Home”. In its 2 minutes and 56 seconds, and with the voice of Willie Torres (Joe Cuba Sextet, The Alegre All Stars), told us the story of Marcela, who when she went shopping at the winery, a neighbor told her that her house was on fire.

Now, in 2020, and with only three seconds less (2’53 ”), AlcolirykoZ brings the cry of “The House” to our context.

In “Piñata in 301” The house of a “partner” burns down, but with all of us inside. Forties in quarantine, a pandemic in a pandemic, more people than in a day without VAT and rap as a mask against the virus, become protagonists of a celebration of life. A new end-of-the-year success made by those from Comuna # 4 of Medellín (Aranjuez) that invites us to celebrate in the present, the here and now, because, as the year of uncertainty has taught us, we may not be there for next December.

Under the production of The Arkeologist and recording, mixing and mastering Juan Pablo Builes, the song is accompanied by a video made by Julian Gaviria, recurrent behind the audiovisual productions of the project of Gambeta, Kaztro and Fa-zeta.