Alcoholism: a study assures that quitting alcohol addiction is easier with age



Experts believe that the older a person is, the less likely they are to be impulsive. They also have a greater understanding of the negative impact alcohol dependence has on quality of life.

It is nothing new to talk about the considerable increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic. The global crisis that brought on the pandemic led to high levels of stress, anxiety and depression in society. If to this we add isolation, family losses and unemployment, we have numerous compelling reasons to understand the situation at a deeper level. However, high alcohol consumption has always been considered a worrying health issue although for years it has been socially well regarded, the data does not lie and it is a disease that causes little less than 100,000 deaths per year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States: it kills four times more people than all other drugs combined, and it is also the most recurrent and normalized addiction in American society. The truth is that currently it has become a priority to attack the root problem and there are some news in this regard. According to new research published in the journal Substance Use & Misuse: the possibility of ending this dependency becomes easier with age.

In addition, the study released interesting data, in which it was confirmed that more than half of the people who have been dependent on alcohol are free from addictions or mental illness, and almost 40% have excellent mental health. They are factors that ease the picture and make it easier to treat alcohol addiction. Using data from Statistics Canada’s Canadian Community Health-Mental Health Survey, the researchers examined a sample of 820 Canadian adults with a history of alcohol dependence and 19,945 who had never been addicted to alcohol. And the findings were surprising: In the past year, 71% of those with a history of alcohol dependence were no longer dependent; 52% were free of addictions or mental illness, and 38% had optimal mental health with high levels of happiness and social and psychological well-being.

According to statements by the study’s lead author, Melissa L. Redmond, a professor at Carleton University. There is some previous research, which has largely focused on the remission of alcohol dependence; while in this recent research work they sought to understand the entire ongoing process of recovery. The good news is that they found encouraging levels of resilience for those who are dependent on alcohol, their family and loved ones, and for professionals in the field.

It is worth mentioning that alcohol dependence is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States. Approximately 88,000 Americans die each year from alcohol-related causes, and nearly a third of all deaths are related to driving while intoxicated. In addition, excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to about 250 billion dollars in annual economic losses. Taking into account the personal, community and economic consequences of alcohol dependence, it is necessary to bet on creating improvements focused on the correct treatment, mental health, relationships and quality of life. In fact, Redmond and his colleagues found that social support is strongly associated with the remission of alcohol dependence and the achievement of optimal mental health. That is why the famous circles of support of friends and family are an extremely important strategy for the entire recovery journey.

Undoubtedly the most relevant finding of the study was that among those with a history of alcohol dependence: each decade of age was associated with more than one 30% more chance of remission from alcohol dependence and optimal mental health. Of course, with these data, many people wonder the reason, finally, for one of the main challenges for various health organizations worldwide; is to avoid alcoholism in adolescents and young adults. Experts believe that the older a person is, have the possibility of experiencing less impulsiveness, more family and work responsibilities, and a greater understanding of the negative impact alcohol dependence has on quality of life, employment, family life, and social relationships. Finally, the elderly, it is very likely that they have moved away from the circles and social situations that made them dependent on alcohol in his youth. These types of factors make reducing alcohol consumption easier.

Importantly, the study found that positive results were more common among married respondents and those who had never had major depressive disorders or generalized anxiety disorders. Finally, we cannot deny that there is a strong link between numerous histories of mental illnesses, addictions and alcohol dependence, and it is also a factor that is usually related to worse results in recovery. That is why a decisive aspect in any scheme to stop drinking underlines the importance of providing adequate therapeutic support. As with the motivation enhancement therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy, trends that have been positioned as successful tools in reducing alcohol consumption and symptoms related to dependence.

