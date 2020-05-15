Friday May 15, 2020

The Juventus defender recalled the days when he shared a team with the ‘King Arthur’ whom he considers a great player, but who always had to deal with his bohemian life. “The great Arturo, a couple of times did not show up to train or arrived being, so to speak, happy,” he said.

Giorgio Chiellini writes his autograph, that is why he has been revealing advances of what the publication will bring. And more than one conflict has brought her revelations. Now the Juventus defender pointed to Arturo Vidal, with whom he shared in the ‘vecchia Signora’ and recalled the problems off the court of the ‘King’.

“The footballer is not a devil or a saint, the distinction that must be made is another, that is, between the true and the false. Someone like Arturo Vidal sometimes went out and drank more than necessary, everyone knows, you can say that alcohol was a weak point, “said the Italian.

The defender added that “but this does not dispute the great champion or the person he is. Weakness is part of human nature and the consequences that this can have for the group count. The great Arthur, a couple of times did not show up to train or arrived being, so to speak, happy. But he was never surpassed by this bohemian life, on the contrary, I think that sometimes in a certain way it gave him more strength when it came to giving himself up in the field ».

Chiellini wanted to recall an anecdote with the two-time champion of America with the ‘Red’ to demonstrate that despite his licenses off the pitch, when working he had no limits: «I still remember a tour of the United States, the night of the last party before being free. The next day Arturo was nowhere to be seen. He was in bed and they had to remove him by force, “he confessed.

The Italian added that «that day we were trying new clothes for training, we were all dressed in black and it was 40 degrees. Antonio Conte could not wait for the time for Vidal to surrender to remove him from the team and give him exemplary punishment ».

The ‘Azzurra’ defender sentenced that “but instead, after ten minutes in which Vidal seemed drunk and barely saw the ball pass, at the end of training he ran like crazy and took his teammates 20 meters ahead on every spike What can you say to such a person, that in addition to bringing joy to the group, he is a leader, a fighter and a great champion? ».