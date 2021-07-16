Alcohol deaths skyrocket in Britain during pandemic

. videos

Chile gives a break to those vaccinated and loosens measures due to the decrease in cases

Santiago de Chile, Jul 15 . .- With greater capacity and with cinemas, museums and restaurant interiors open for the first time in months, Chile dawned this Thursday, which from now on will face the pandemic with less strict and greater measures advantages for those vaccinated in the face of a drastic drop in covid-19 cases. The streets of busy Santiago regain their vitality and gyms, sports facilities, theaters and centers for the elderly are once again opening their doors in most of the country, after a year and a half of strict measures that only allowed many of these venues to function. for a few weeks. “Today’s information is very positive, we have a variation of new daily cases of -40% in the last two weeks and the positivity is 3.3%, the lowest since there are records,” celebrated the Minister of Health , Enrique Paris. The pandemic, which already leaves more than 1.59 million infections and 34,207 total deaths, remits in the country after three months of a serious second wave that put the health system on the ropes and, as of next week, the citizens of the capital they will be released from quarantine on weekends for the first time since March. In recent days there has been a 70% drop in the number of active cases (which means they can infect) and new cases have been below 2,500 for days, 2,336 in the last 24 hours. ENCOURAGE VACCINATION Those who have a vaccination card will be able to enjoy greater advantages, an identification that is obtained 14 days after completing the inoculation scheme against covid-19 and that the Government enabled last May, but until now it did not grant many additional rights. This pass will be “of central importance” as of this week, according to the health authorities, since it will allow double the capacity, it will be the only way to enter closed places and will allow free movement within neighborhoods that are in quarantine . “I did not know whether to get vaccinated, but finally I am going to do it, it is the only way I have now to be able to enter a food establishment,” Sofía Antifilo, a young woman who came this Thursday to give herself the first injection, told . . The country has deployed one of the most successful vaccination processes against covid-19 in the world, which today reaches more than 84% of the target population with one dose and more than 75% with two injections, most of them with Coronavac, and to a lesser extent with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Cansino. “We still have a group that is reluctant to be vaccinated and these measures right now are the only tool we have to try to stop the pandemic,” Gabriel Cavada, an epidemiologist at the Institute of Public Health of the University of Chile, explained to Efe. FEAR OF THE DELTA VARIANT This is the first time that Chile has changed the government strategy devised in 2020 to combat the pandemic, an initiative that was announced by thick and thin by President Sebastián Piñera last Thursday and an announcement that has been praised and criticized equally. Some unions, especially tourism and hospitality, have welcomed the proposal, which will allow them to gradually recover after the long confinements, which caused the economy to fall by 5.8% in 2020. “We are happy to be able to open it. Lo We have had a very bad time and this measure is essential to get ahead now with the cold and winter, “Eric Llantén, owner of a small cafe in the capital, told .. Meanwhile, the medical community maintains that it is too early to relax the measures, especially after the arrival of the delta variant in the country, of which almost twenty cases have already been confirmed and which has caused severe outbreaks in several countries of Europe. “We must carry out a more in-depth analysis before reopening the borders. The numbers are going down, but making the entry and exit of people from the airport more flexible is not recommended,” said Patricio Meza, president of the Medical College. The borders, which have been armored since April, will remain closed until at least July 25 to prevent cases from rising again and the authorities are also studying implementing a possible third dose of the vaccine. Patricia Nieto Mariño .