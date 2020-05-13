At least 29 people have died from ingesting allegedly adulterated alcohol in various communities in the central Mexican state of Morelos, state authorities reported on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed the increase in the death toll to 29 after the cases registered in Axochiapan and Jantetelco that added to the nine in Telixtac,

The Eastern Prosecutor’s Office of Morelos opened an investigation to locate the alcohol suppliers that supplied the stores of both demarcations.

On Monday night, residents of the region held an assembly in the public square and reported 13 dead relatives, after drinking “Amargo”, a type of mezcal that was sold during the Mother’s Day festivities last Sunday. .

In the first investigations, the authorities located the establishment where it is presumed that the liquor that may have caused the death of the group of men was sold, who could have consumed it on Sunday, May 10 and Monday, May 11.

Authorities in Morelos urged people with discomfort from consuming allegedly adulterated alcohol to go to the nearest health center for immediate medical attention.

Morelos records another history of deaths from drinking adulterated alcohol and it goes back to 1994 in the municipality of Temixco, where 48 people died, 21 were seriously poisoned and 10 became blind.

Last week at least 25 people were recorded dead in the state of Jalisco from the consumption of adulterated alcohol, whose case is already being investigated by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).

The body had counted 77 intoxicated people until Sunday, 33 of them managed to recover, 19 remained hospitalized and the other 25 died.

In Telixtac, residents said that the victims began to register stomach discomforts about three hours after alcohol consumption, and some of them observed their neighbors when they writhed in pain on the street and asked for help because they were starting to lose their sight.

At the end of March, the Mexican government decreed the cessation of non-essential activities, including the production of alcohol, which has led to a shortage of certain beverages.

