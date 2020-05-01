Are you going to enjoy that virtual Happy Hour? Watch out for alcohol consumption in the quarantine

Long before the country went into social isolation, due to the new coronavirus, it was very common to join the work crowd or the group of friends from college to have a happy hour, have a drink and have a conversation on Fridays. And, even after the creation of isolation measures by the health authorities, we keep that “sextou” at home, with the right to video calls with company staff and friends, without leaving out a beer.

Many people use alcohol to relax and get away from the reality of everyday life, especially now that we are away from family and friends and are constantly bombarded by not very good information. But, have you ever stopped to think that drinking alcohol in quarantine can be a worrying factor for your health?

Whoever consumed alcoholic beverages sporadically, may not even be feeling so much change in their routine. But, people who drank alcohol frequently at home, after a hard day, may begin to experience an increase in their daily consumption. It is not, in fact, about talking about dependency, but about a consumption that is becoming more and more frequent and that you may not be realizing.

As we are in a troubled time, when we are not sure what will come tomorrow, it is very common to be more stressed, agitated and even depressed in the middle of our routine. That’s where alcohol comes in as an element for recreational use, to relax and get away from this reality in which we are living. You can start with a glass of wine, with a few cans of beer, with spirits … The problem is when this consumption becomes assiduous and excessive.

This alcohol consumption during quarantine can become something that directly affects your mental health as well as the health of your body. Alcohol tends to lower immunity and can worsen panic disorder, depression and anxiety disorders. Now is the time to pay more attention to these habits and ensure your health and well-being as recommended by the UN guide to mental health care: “Take care of yourself. Avoid erroneous ways of dealing with stress such as tobacco use, alcohol or other drugs. In the long run, they worsen your physical and mental well-being. ”

The Health and Alcohol Information Center (CISA) also warns of alcohol consumption by the elderly, who must take extra care with their health, as they are part of the risk group. “Experts recommend special attention to the situation of this population, as it is more affected by the virus and which can suffer greater impacts due to isolation, including a worsening of depressive symptoms and alcohol abuse, negatively impacting health as a whole”, informs the CISA on its portal.

If you are using alcoholic beverages to lighten your routine due to Covid-19 and you are already feeling that consumption has increased, try to make some changes to your routine when it comes to relaxing. You can adopt new habits to defocus a little work and studies, such as reading a good book, finding a new hobby, cooking, talking with family through social networks, doing physical exercises and various other activities.

That way, you turn your attention to other activities and you will begin to realize that alcohol is not the only way to deal with this situation. Maintaining health care in a time of pandemic is essential for us to deal with reality in the best possible way. Paying attention to hygiene is essential, but if combined with taking care of our mind and body, we will face this situation in a safe and lighter way.

