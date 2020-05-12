The head of the Ss said that 44,247 people were also hired in the sector and 36,611 general practitioners were trained to deal with the pandemic.

Currently, there are 8,113 intensive care beds who have available human resources, that is, a chief physician and five specialists in emergencies, pulmonology, intensive care and internal medicine, reported Jorge Alcocer Varela, Secretary of Health.

During the morning conference, he specified that at the beginning of the year, the number of these beds only reached 3,555 and noted that the goal is to reach 8 thousand 613 among all health institutions: IMSS, ISSSTE, Sedena, Semar, Insabi and Pemex.

Alcocer Varela also indicated that in terms of beds with a general practitioner to date, there are 8,756 with a purpose of 9,256; As regards beds with a specialist nurse, there are 6,927 with a target of 7,427; and on beds with a general nurse, there are 8,166 with a goal of 8,666.

“On the next road, which we still have a difficult time serving the entire population, we already have something that will remain continuous because the epidemic is not going to leave us quickly, it is going to leave us urgently, but we are going to have to return to some activities that are part of the necessary action for society and, of course, for all medical personnel, “said the official.

The head of the Ssa stated that the grand total that is sought to reach between the different modalities of Intensive Care Units is 12,715.

With respect to hired staff by the sector, Alcocer Varela reported that they are already 44 thousand 247 and that, in addition, 36 thousand 611 general practitioners have been trained.

Speaking about hospital infrastructure, he stated that received a total of 327 abandoned works, of which 217 were health centers and 110 hospitals.

Of these, in 2019, 54 health centers were completed and this year 56 are in process; in addition, 107 were suspended for not being adequately supported in space and needs.

Likewise, last year 18 hospitals were completed, 50 are in process and 42 were suspended.

Regarding the Infrastructure Plan, Alcocer Varela said that it has 32 hospitals that, with the hospital conversion for Covid-19, It has made 770 intensive care beds and 570 general hospital beds available.