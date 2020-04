Drafting AN / AL

5 hours ago

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, affirmed that Mexico is prepared to respond to the increase in serious cases of Covid-19 because the number of intensive care beds will triple by means of a scheme for the reconversion of hospital spaces, and Sedena’s infrastructure will subsequently enter and Semar, then the private institutions and finally, if the demand exceeds the spaces, mobile hospitals will be installed.

