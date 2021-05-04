Alcides Escobar returns to the Kansas City Royals

The Venezuelan Alcides Escobar reached an agreement today with the team of Kansas City Royals, returning in that way to an organization with which he shone in baseball from Big leagues (MLB).

Multiple sources confirmed that Royals Y Alcides Escobar agreed to a Minor League contract, thus agreeing to return to a team with which they won a World Series and will seek this 2021 to return to baseball in the Big leagues.

This new agreement of Alcides Escobar Y Royals will send the Venezuelan to Omaha, AAA branch of Kansas City where he will begin his second stage in the United States with a team in which he was classified as a star of the MLB.

It is good to remember that since 2018 Escobar does not play in the MLB, precisely with these Royals and after a stint in Japan last year, he returns to a team where he was leadoff and won the Gold Glove.

Here are the reports:

Welcome back, Esky. https://t.co/d5TQmdLwsn pic.twitter.com/E9mwDhEyJM – Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 4, 2021

We have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with Alcides Escobar. He will report to Omaha (AAA). #Royals – Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 4, 2021

In addition, Royals this 2021 they are making remember the 2015 team with which they were at the top of the MLB, since they first brought from Wade Davis and Greg Holland, now they confirm the Venezuelan Alcides Escobar with a minor agreement, but without a doubt this player has the capabilities to return to the highest level.

Escobar is very loved by this hobby of Royals and upon seeing his return, people will remember those years of glory that they lived with “El de La Sabana”, even when he was MVP of an American League Championship Series.

Alcides has 1,321 games in Big leagues with the Royals, with 1,208 hits, 36 home runs and a total of 390 RBIs.