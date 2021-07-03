Alcides Escobar does not appear in the line-up of the minors and could go to the Big Show

The Venezuelan Alcides Escobar is not in the Minor League line-up of the Royals from Kansas City what could be your return to Big leagues.

Tara Baseball reported that the Kansas City Creole does not appear in the starting lineup of his organization in Triple-AAA, which could predict that he will be in MLB the following days.

However, it is just a rumor as Alcides Escobar You can also be out of the line-up due to physical discomfort, family commitments or other reason.

What is that Escobar, who won the World Series with the Royals, could return to baseball at any time. Big leagues after a year in Asian baseball that worked for him to get back into the Big Show business.

Checking out the Omaha Storms Chasers Line-up @OMAStormChasers Triple A branch of the Kansas City Royals. Alcides Escobar is not opening today 🤔 what will be happening ???? 🤷‍♂️ what do you think ?? – Tarabeisbol23 (@ tarabeisbol23) July 2, 2021

For life in the MLB, Alcides Escobar He has a .258 average, 442 RBIs and 41 home runs. In addition, he has a respectable defense since in his best years he was considered one of the best shortstop of the Big leagues.

What do you say?