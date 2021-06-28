Alcázar de San Juan and La Solana, first 5G-DTT compatibility tests on 700 MHz | News | Infrastructures

Alcazar of San JuanYLa Solana (Ciudad Real) are the municipalities in which the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformationtogether with mobile phone operators and equipment manufacturers, will test the coexistence of 5G with Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT).

This essay is intended to assess whether the use of 700 MHz band For the deployment of 5G, it may have some influence on DTT emissions that use the band from 470 MHz to 694 MHz. In addition, the mitigation actions that may be necessary and knowledge will be acquired to resolve possible incompatibilities.

The 700 MHz band is one of the priority bands for the development of 5G networks and services. The tests are carried out prior to assigning these frequencies, to be held next July. When frequencies are awarded, telecom operators will be able to deploy 5G networks and services more extensively.

Alcázar de San Juan and La Solana, first 5G-DTT compatibility tests on 700 MHz.

The tests will include the evaluation in different types of DTT reception facilities, both in an urban and rural environment, so that the data obtained allow the conclusions to be extrapolated at the national level.

In both towns there is a representative sample of all types of reception facilities in Spain. The test will last four weeks, although this duration could be shortened if conclusive information is obtained.

As reported by the Government, citizens who need more information or have some kind of incidence in the reception of DTT during the duration of this pilot can contact the telephones 910 88 98 79 and 901 20 10 04.