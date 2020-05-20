Alcatel has just introduced two new smartphones that bring multiple cameras closer to the cheapest range. The Alcatel 1SE and Alcatel 3X (2020) are already official, with three and four sensors respectively.

The entry range reinvents itself and is becoming more complete every day, but are they a good purchase? These are all features, specifications and prices of the new smartphones of the firm of French origin.

Alcatel 1SE and Alcatel 3X, all the information

The newly introduced ones come with 6.22 and 6.52 inch screens respectively. In both cases we find HD + resolution, although the front of the Alcatel 3X is more panoramic thanks to its 20: 9 ratio. There are also differences in its rear, with a smooth and shiny design in the case of the 3X, a material that reflects light in the case of the Alcatel 1SE, very similar to that of the realme C3.

The Alcatel 1SE incorporates the Unisoc SC9863A, a modest 8-core processor. It comes with a single version of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Alcatel 3X raises the bar, with the MediaTek Helio P22 as a processor and a single model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. Both terminals arrive with expandable storage.

Alcatel 1SE vs. Alcatel 3X

Specifications Alcatel 1SEAlcatel 3X

Dimensions159.16 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm | 175 grams 165 x 75 x 9.0 mm | 186 grams

6.22-inch screen, HD + resolution and 19: 96.52-inch ratio, HD + resolution and 20: 9 ratio

ProcessorUnisoc SC9863AMediaTek Helio P22

RAM3 GB4 GB

Operating system Android 10 Android 10

Storage 32 GB expandable with microSD 64 GB expandable with microSD

Cameras 13MP rear + 5MP wide angle + 2MP depth | 5 MP front 16 MP rear + 6 MP wide angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth | 8 MP front

Battery 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh

Starting price99 euros149 euros

As we have noted, Alcatel’s new devices bring multiple cameras closer to the cheaper sector. The Alcatel 1SE incorporates a triple rear camera, consisting of a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel sensor for the bokeh effect. The firm has added 4 cameras on the back Alcatel 3X: a 16-megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 6 megapixel, a macro 2 megapixel and again a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode.

Another important difference comes in the battery section. The most modest of the new terminals houses a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Alcatel 3X goes up to an impressive 5,000 mAh. There is no talk of fast charging in any of the cases.

Price and availability

The Alcatel 1SE will arrive in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa this May, with a price of 99 euros. The Alcatel 3X will do the same in June – even without a specific date – with a starting price of 149 euros.

