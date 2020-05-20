        Alcatel 1SE 2020 and Alcatel 3X 2020: cameras with up to four lenses for less than 150 euros

At the beginning of the year Alcatel renewed its economic range with four new models. Six months later, we have two more: the new Alcatel 1SE and Alcatel 3X 2020, which should not be confused with the Alcatel 3X that we met last year, as it includes one more lens than its predecessor.

These are two cheap terminals. The Alcatel 1SE falls below 100 euros and the Alcatel 3X 2020 falls below 150. With this price range you still get cameras with three or four lenses, from 3GB of RAM and batteries with up to 5,000 mAh capacity.

Alcatel 3X 2020 and Alcatel 1SE datasheet

Alcatel 1SE 2020

Alcatel 3X 2020

screen

6.22 “

HD +

6.52 “

HD +

Dimensions and weight

159.16 x 75.2 x 8.65 mm

175 g.

165 x 75 x 9.0 mm

186 g.

Processor

SC9863A

Helium P22

RAM

3GB

4GB

Storage

32 GB

64 GB

Frontal camera

5 MP

8 MP

Rear camera

13 MP f / 2.2

5 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

16 MP f / 1.8

5 MP wide angle f / 2.2

2 MP macro f / 2.2

2 MP bokeh f / 2.4

Drums

4000 mAh

5000 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Connectivity

LTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

Minijack



FM Radio

LTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5

Minijack

Others

Google Assistant button

Rear fingerprint reader

Google Assistant button

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

99 euros

149 euros

Alcatel 1SE 2020

The Alcatel 1SE 2020 is the cheaper model of the two, starting from an official price of 99 euros. It is still cheaper than the Alcatel 1S 2020 with which it shares almost the entire specification sheet except the processor, which in this case is a SC9863A from Unisoc (1.6GHz + 1.2GHz octa-core). Considering the price range, it is appreciated that it starts from 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, with Android 10 pre-installed.

In Xataka



Alcatel 3, first impressions: compact, with a screen of almost six inches and for less than 200 euros

The Alcatel 1SE 2020 has a 6.22-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and notch in a V shape on its top. In this notch is the 5-megapixel front camera, while behind it we have a triple camera. 13 megapixels for the main sensor, 5 megapixels for a wide angle and 2 megapixels for portrait mode.

As for the battery, we have 4,000 mAh capacity without mention to any type of fast charge. The terminal has an exclusive button to launch the Google Assistant and incorporates the fingerprint reader on the back.

Alcatel 3X 2020

A step above in price and specifications is the Alcatel 3X 2020, which should not be confused with the same Alcatel 3X from last year that receives the same name in Spain. In this case, part of the official price of the 149 euros.

The Alcatel 3X 2020 mounts the Mediatek Helium P22, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of available storage. The battery capacity is quite generous, reaching 5,000 mAh with no mention of fast charging. It also has an exclusive button to launch the Google Assistant and the fingerprint reader on the back.

The screen diagonal of the Alcatel 3X 2020 is slightly larger than the previous model, reaching 6.52 inch, also an LCD panel with HD + resolution. At the top is the V-shaped notch with the 8-megapixel front camera.

In this case the rear camera is four lenses, with a main sensor of 16 megapixels of resolution and with aperture f / 1.8. It is accompanied by a 5 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle, a 2 MP sensor for portrait mode and a 2 MP sensor for macro photography.

Versions and prices of the Alcatel 3X 2020 and Alcatel 1SE 2020

Both models start from a single memory and storage configuration. The Alcatel 1SE 2020 will go on sale this month in some countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa in gray and green. The Alcatel 3X will be sold in the same regions from June in black and green. These are their prices:

Alcatel 1SE 2020 3 + 32 GB, 99 euros.

Alcatel 3X 2020 4 + 64 GB, 149 euros.

–

The news



Alcatel 1SE 2020 and Alcatel 3X 2020: cameras with up to four lenses for less than 150 euros



was originally published in

Xataka Mobile

by

Iván Ramírez



.