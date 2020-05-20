        Alcatel 1SE 2020 and Alcatel 3X 2020: cameras with up to four lenses for less than 150 euros

At the beginning of the year Alcatel renewed its economic range with four new models. Six months later, we have two more: the new Alcatel 1SE and Alcatel 3X 2020, which should not be confused with the Alcatel 3X that we met last year, as it includes one more lens than its predecessor.
These are two cheap terminals. The Alcatel 1SE falls below 100 euros and the Alcatel 3X 2020 falls below 150. With this price range you still get cameras with three or four lenses, from 3GB of RAM and batteries with up to 5,000 mAh capacity.
Alcatel 3X 2020 and Alcatel 1SE datasheet
Alcatel 1SE 2020
Alcatel 3X 2020
screen
6.22 “
HD +
6.52 “
HD +
Dimensions and weight
159.16 x 75.2 x 8.65 mm
175 g.
165 x 75 x 9.0 mm
186 g.
Processor
SC9863A
Helium P22
RAM
3GB
4GB
Storage
32 GB
64 GB
Frontal camera
5 MP
8 MP
Rear camera
13 MP f / 2.2
5 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
16 MP f / 1.8
5 MP wide angle f / 2.2
2 MP macro f / 2.2
2 MP bokeh f / 2.4
Drums
4000 mAh
5000 mAh
Operating system
Android 10
Android 10
Connectivity
LTE
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Minijack
FM Radio
LTE
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 5
Minijack
Others
Google Assistant button
Rear fingerprint reader
Google Assistant button
Rear fingerprint reader
Price
99 euros
149 euros
Alcatel 1SE 2020
The Alcatel 1SE 2020 is the cheaper model of the two, starting from an official price of 99 euros. It is still cheaper than the Alcatel 1S 2020 with which it shares almost the entire specification sheet except the processor, which in this case is a SC9863A from Unisoc (1.6GHz + 1.2GHz octa-core). Considering the price range, it is appreciated that it starts from 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, with Android 10 pre-installed.
In Xataka
Alcatel 3, first impressions: compact, with a screen of almost six inches and for less than 200 euros
The Alcatel 1SE 2020 has a 6.22-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and notch in a V shape on its top. In this notch is the 5-megapixel front camera, while behind it we have a triple camera. 13 megapixels for the main sensor, 5 megapixels for a wide angle and 2 megapixels for portrait mode.
As for the battery, we have 4,000 mAh capacity without mention to any type of fast charge. The terminal has an exclusive button to launch the Google Assistant and incorporates the fingerprint reader on the back.
Alcatel 3X 2020
A step above in price and specifications is the Alcatel 3X 2020, which should not be confused with the same Alcatel 3X from last year that receives the same name in Spain. In this case, part of the official price of the 149 euros.
The Alcatel 3X 2020 mounts the Mediatek Helium P22, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of available storage. The battery capacity is quite generous, reaching 5,000 mAh with no mention of fast charging. It also has an exclusive button to launch the Google Assistant and the fingerprint reader on the back.
The screen diagonal of the Alcatel 3X 2020 is slightly larger than the previous model, reaching 6.52 inch, also an LCD panel with HD + resolution. At the top is the V-shaped notch with the 8-megapixel front camera.
In this case the rear camera is four lenses, with a main sensor of 16 megapixels of resolution and with aperture f / 1.8. It is accompanied by a 5 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle, a 2 MP sensor for portrait mode and a 2 MP sensor for macro photography.
Versions and prices of the Alcatel 3X 2020 and Alcatel 1SE 2020
Both models start from a single memory and storage configuration. The Alcatel 1SE 2020 will go on sale this month in some countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa in gray and green. The Alcatel 3X will be sold in the same regions from June in black and green. These are their prices:
Alcatel 1SE 2020 3 + 32 GB, 99 euros.
Alcatel 3X 2020 4 + 64 GB, 149 euros.
–
The news
Alcatel 1SE 2020 and Alcatel 3X 2020: cameras with up to four lenses for less than 150 euros
was originally published in
Xataka Mobile
by
Iván Ramírez
.