in Tennis

Alcaraz will return to the slopes next week in Umag

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image has been off the slopes since his 2021 Wimbledon second round loss to Daniil Medvedev. The Murcian had planned to play the Bastad tournament but a sprain to his right foot prevented him from being in Sweden this week. Everything indicates that he will play this next week in Umag both in the singles and doubles modality with his compatriot and coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, which means the return of the Valencian to the circuit after many years retired.

Cryptocurrency : the company may question a former SEC official

At the premiere of Space Jam, LeBron James recognized who he admired as a child | Video