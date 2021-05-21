Alcaraz will play the final in Oeiras against Argentine Bagnis

Carlos Alcaraz, a young 18-year-old tennis player from Murcia, who is the 114th player in the world, will fight for the title at the ATP Challenger tournament in Oeiras 3, in Portugal, after beating Japanese Taro Daniel on Friday.

It took 2 hours and 34 minutes to beat Japan 6-2, 5-7 and 6-2 and reach the final, in which 31-year-old Argentine Facundo Bagnis will be measured and ranked 109 in the ATP.

The first round in the second final of the Portuguese championship against a 28-year-old rival and placed 112th in the international ranking was clearly dominated by the Spanish, although it took him 48 minutes to win it.

Alcaraz took the first two games and from there, with his good forehand game, he took the initiative with 3-1 and 4-2 ensuring his serve.

The second “break” of the pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero, who arrived in the seventh game, allowed him to be in a position to score that initial set and did not waste the opportunity to do so with a 6-2 based on his greater reliability and use. of the breaking balls that were presented to him when he made good two of the three that he had.

The story began to change in the second set and Daniel, by increasing the intensity of his tennis, managed to send 1-3.

At that moment, the player from El Palmar emerged with force again to, with four consecutive games in his favor, caress the victory. In fact, with 5-3 and the rest he had a match ball, but he let it pass and that gave wings to his opponent, who, when he was on the ropes, overcame to turn the scoreboard again with four games to equalize the score. contest. The 5-7 of this sleeve after 1 hour and 9 minutes forced to continue playing.

That adverse streak could take its toll on Alcaraz, who saw Daniel win his first serve of the last set saving a breaking ball.

However, it is clear that “La Roca” is a player who is also made to endure adversity, so much so that he chained five consecutive games to leave the clash, this time, practically sentenced to 5-1.

The most that he conceded from then on was the Japanese serve to slightly shorten the gap, but until then. With service and aware that it was time to seal the ticket for the final, the Spanish achieved the final 6-2 after another 37 minutes, with which a game ended with 111 points won by the Spanish and 94 by the Japanese born in New York.

In the fight for the title, the man from Palma will face Facundo Bagnis, who defeated French Hugo Gaston in the semifinals by a clear score of 6-0 and 6-2.

It will be the second duel between the two and in the first, played last September in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger in Cordenons, in Italy, the victory went to Alcaraz 7-6, 4-6 and 6-2.