Alcaraz will be the sixth best Spaniard in the ranking

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image champion in the ATP 250 of Umag by beat Richard Gasquet by a double 6-2. As a result, he won his first ATP title and thus continues to show that he has world crack dough. Indeed, not only will Croatia win the winner’s trophy, but also an important 250 points, which will allow it to rise to 54th place in the ranking. In that sense, From this Monday it will be the sixth best Spanish tennis player located after Rafael Nadal (3rd), Pablo Carreño Busta (11th), Roberto Bautista Agut (16th), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (34th) and Albert Ramos (43rd).