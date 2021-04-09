Alcaraz, the youngest in a semifinals in seven years

Updated 04/09/2021 – 23:27

The young Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who this Friday has won 6-2 and 6-4 against the Norwegian Casper ruud to access the semifinals of the Andalusian Open, ATP 250 tournament that takes place in the Malaga town of Marbella, has become the player younger to stand in this round of an ATP tournament since the German did Alexander Zverev in the tournament Hamburg in 2014 and is close to surpassing the precocity of the big three –Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djkovic– winning a circuit championship.

The 17-year-old player from El Palmar, who is number 133 in the world – next week he will appear higher in the ATP ranking -, was far superior to a rival who is 26 on said list and, to his 22 years old, the best Nordic tennis player today.

In just 1 hour and 18 minutes the ward of Juan Carlos Ferrero He sold his pass by scoring the first set in 38 minutes and the second in 40. The statistics clearly summarize it: the Murcian won 62 points for the 43 from Oslo and took advantage of five of the eight service-breaking balls at his disposal. That made him take the initiative from the beginning. Not in vain, started with a 3-0, including two consummated “breaks” and, although Ruud pressed to 3-2, Alcaraz did not lose his concentration and, with hardly any mistakes, he prevailed with great authority in that first set.

In the second and definitive also does not cease in its endeavor. His opponent reacted and kept the score even until 4-4, but ah, as the best usually do, the Murcian stole his serve for the fifth time and, serving in the next game, closed the match and certified his presence in the semifinals. with his third victory in Marbella after those achieved before against the Serbian Nikola Milojevic (7-6 (3) and 6-3) and the toledano Feliciano Lpez (4-6, 6-2 and 6-4). In the semifinals the Balearic Islands awaits Jaume Munar, 23 years old and number 95 in the world, and that also this Friday he has beaten Belarusian Ilia Ivashka by 6-7 (5), 6-4 and 6-4. In the other semifinal the Spaniards will also meet Pablo Carreo and Albert Ramos.

It is the first semi-final in an ATP of “La Roca” in his still short career and follows in the footsteps of Zverev in 2014 and Rafa Nadal, who was the last Spaniard to be a semi-finalist of an ATP as a minor. The title in this Andaluca Open has Alcaraz two games away and, if he succeeds, he will come close to what has been achieved by other illustrious young people.

To date, the youngest tennis player to win a tournament on the circuit is the American Aaron Krickstein, who did it at 16 years and 8 days in Tel Aviv 1983; and he is followed in that particular classification by his compatriot Michael Chang, who at 16 years and 7 months won in San Francisco in 1988; and the australian Lleyton Hewitt, who won the Adelaide in 1998 with 16 years, 10 months and 13 days, all three in a tennis from another time.

The Big Three in tennis history achieved their first oldest ATP title. Nadal did it in Sopot 2004 with 18 years, 2 months and 13 days; Djkovic in Amesfort 2006 with 19 years, 2 months and 1 day and Federer in Milan 2001 with 19 years, 5 months and 24 days. The final of this tournament in Marbella will be played on Sunday and Alcaraz, who will be 17 years, 11 months and 6 days old that day, aspires to be in it.