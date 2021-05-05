Alcaraz: Schedule and where to watch the Madrid Masters 1000 tennis today on TV

Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz you see the faces in the second round of the Madrid Masters 1000. Both players star in the Spanish duel of the second round of the Muta Madrid Open 2021, where Rafael Nadal makes his debut in the tournament against the young Alcaraz, which is one of the great promises of Spanish tennis. In fact, the Murcian turns 18 precisely this Wednesday before Rafael Nadal, who has snatched the record for earliest victory in Madrid.

The ATP number 2, for his part, comes from brilliantly conquering the Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó 2021, where he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas by 6-4, 6-7, 7-5, in a high voltage final. Nadal, who acts as the first seed in the absence of Novak Djokovic, aspires to win again a tournament that he has already won five times.

He will not have a comfortable debut against the teenager Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, which is one of the great hopes of Spanish tennis, especially on the clay surface, where for so many years Nadal has been exercising his dominance with an iron fist.

Alcaraz comes from defeating in the first round, by a resounding 6-4, 6-0, a player contrasted in the top 50 of the ATP What Adrian mannarino. While he may be nervous about taking on an entire Nadal on the center court of the tournament, he has enough arguments to pose a beautiful duel of Spanish earthlings that can be seen regularly in the coming seasons.

Nadal, who had a deficit of matches after the Australian Open due to problems in his lumbar area, he did not compete again before the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, where he lost in the quarterfinals against Andrey Rublev, against whom he could cross in the semifinals (in principle, against him or Dominic Thiem, who also returns from injury).

The left-hander from Manacor has a tough picture ahead of him, where in addition to Alcaraz, could come across Sinner in the third round, with Zverev in the quarterfinals and with the winner of the Rublev / Thiem in the semifinals, but we will have to see as the tournament progresses.

It will obviously be the first duel between the two in the ATP circuit, since barely Alcaraz he has experience at the highest level of professional tennis. However, Nothing

l, who at 34 is number 2 in the world, intends to extend his career so it is likely that this duel will be repeated with some regularity, especially on the surface known as that of “brick dust”.

When is Nadal – Alcaraz played?

The game is played today, Wednesday 5 May, not before 15.00 hours

Where to see the Nadal – Alcaraz?

The meeting can be seen by GO (8), platform channel Movistar Plus, as well as by Teledeporte. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Sports World website.