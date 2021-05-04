Alcaraz meets Nadal in Madrid on his 18th birthday

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, guest of the organization, made his firm debut at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis, beat the French Adrian mannarino, thirty-fourth in the world by 6-4 and 6-0 to reach the second round and become the first rival of Rafael Nadal, on Wednesday, the day of his 18th birthday.

Present and future will coincide on Wednesday at the Manolo Santana track, the main one, from the Caja Mágica. The first seed, number two in the world and five times winner in Madrid against this promising 17-year-old, a debutant in this Masters 1000, who is contemplating an encouraging future in this sport.

TO Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who this year already won a main draw match at the Australian Open, which was a semi-finalist in Marbella and reached the eighth in Melbourne and the sixteenth in Estoril, his pulse did not tremble. At least apparently. He gave samples of a great serenity, of temperance and confidence in your game against an opponent with greater experience.

The 32-year-old Frenchman was overwhelmed by the Spanish’s self-confidence, successful with the serve and aggressive, which was more throughout the game indifferent to the magnitude of the stage and the competition.

The Murcian tennis player, now ranked 120th by the ATP, took an hour and 11 minutes to make his debut at the Mutua Madrid Open and meet Rafael Nadal in the second round.