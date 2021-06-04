Alcaraz: "I’m not surprised"

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz has amazed the world due to his precocity, being the youngest player to reach the third round of Roland Garros in 29 years, but he himself assures that he is not surprised.

“I’m not surprised by the performance I’ve shown on the track, I know about my abilities, I trust a lot in myself, I can always show this level and character in the matches, it is a virtue that I have and I am taking it out now in the matches, it is something that I can always take out, “he said after defeating the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4.

At just over 18 years old, the Murcian player trained by Juan Carlos Ferrero has not won more than 10 games on the professional circuit, but his name has already made a name for himself in the tournament.

“It’s a good thing, I focus on myself and I think I’m going in the right direction, I do what I have to do, as a player and as a person (…) Getting to the third round means a lot to me, that I’m doing things well, that I’m concentrating, improving what was not going well, “he said.

“It gives me motivation to continue training, to prepare for the next match” against German Jan-Lennard Struff, added the Spaniard, who if he pursues luck may have to face Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals. “Struff is a very tough opponent, It comes from beating very good rivals, I will have to go out and beat them, “he said.

For now, her obsession seems to help her control her euphoria and keep her feet on the ground.. “If you do not know how to control yourself, it is very difficult to beat the other. You have to win the first game yourself and then the other, knowing how to manage your emotions is super important and I’m improving it, “he commented.

In Paris he is “facing the games in a very serene way.” “I am very sure of myself, in the end I am improving the things that I had not been doing well in the other tournaments and the attitude. Proud to have done it so fast, “he said.

This has contributed to the fact that the pandemic forces them to spend many hours in the hotel, from which they can only leave one hour a day. “Being locked up can help the mental issue, overcome to be to these circumstances, “said the Murcian, who wants to get” the positive things “out of the situation.