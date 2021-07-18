Alcaraz: “I am very happy with the way I am growing”

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He won’t be at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, but that doesn’t mean he’s sitting still at home. The Murcian will present battle this week in the Umag ATP 250, where he will practice for the first time in his seeded career [7] at a professional event. Before making his debut against Lucas Pouille in the first round, the Spaniard appreciated his growth so far.

“I am playing at a good level. I am very happy with the way I am growing. Right now, the best thing I do is have a good attitude. I am playing at the same level in the important moments “, affirmed in declarations collected by ATP.